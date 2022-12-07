Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNF. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

