Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 14,184 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WPM opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.