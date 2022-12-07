16,970 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 70.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

