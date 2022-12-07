Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $36.63.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
