Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $36.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.