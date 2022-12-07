Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NCV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

