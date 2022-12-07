34,467 Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESMT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 0.53. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

