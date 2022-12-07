ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

ABM opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

