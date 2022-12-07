ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
ABM Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
ABM opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.