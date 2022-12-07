Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

