Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

