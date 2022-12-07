Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.48.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
