UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

UMB Financial stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

