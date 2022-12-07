Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 12th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 76.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

