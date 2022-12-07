Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Rite Aid worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $100,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Price Performance

NYSE RAD opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

