CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CTO opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 225.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also
