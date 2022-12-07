CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 225.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.