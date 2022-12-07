OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of OCCIN opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

