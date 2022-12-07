Tri-Continental Co. (TY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.886 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Tri-Continental has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tri-Continental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.