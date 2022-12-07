Tri-Continental Co. (TY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.886 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Tri-Continental has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Tri-Continental has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $35.91.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
