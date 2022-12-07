Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 19th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

