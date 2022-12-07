Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 3rd

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

