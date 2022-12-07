Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBH opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

