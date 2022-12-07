Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EIM stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
