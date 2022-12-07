Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.