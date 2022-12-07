Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NIE opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.