Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
