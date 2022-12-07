Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

