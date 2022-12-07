Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

