Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

