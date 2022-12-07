Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,511 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in THOR Industries by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 716,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

