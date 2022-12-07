Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.13. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.