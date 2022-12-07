Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in OPKO Health by 190.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,570,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $2,387,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

