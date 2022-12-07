Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.27. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

