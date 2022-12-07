Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

Hubbell stock opened at $245.42 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $261.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average of $214.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.