Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Christopher J. Porzelt Sells 2,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

