Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Christopher J. Porzelt Sells 2,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
