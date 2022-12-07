Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nova by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $208,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Nova during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Nova Price Performance

Nova Company Profile

Shares of Nova stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.