Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OC opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

