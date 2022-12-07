Quantbot Technologies LP Has $532,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

