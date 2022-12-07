Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.