Quantbot Technologies LP Has $528,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

