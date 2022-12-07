Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 226.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 259,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

DGX opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

