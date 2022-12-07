Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

