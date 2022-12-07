Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
