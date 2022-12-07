Quantbot Technologies LP Has $489,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 368,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HRL opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.