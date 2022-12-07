Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 229,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 133,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $7,308,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Recommended Stories

