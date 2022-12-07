Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 56.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

HOLX opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

