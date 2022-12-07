Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $38,608,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.