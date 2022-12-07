Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Graco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,749,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graco by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 184,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

