Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 152.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,905 shares of company stock valued at $579,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

