Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.