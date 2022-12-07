Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.