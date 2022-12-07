Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 28,523 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,580,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $6,462,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

