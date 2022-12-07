Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,036 shares of company stock worth $4,951,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

