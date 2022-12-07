Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambev by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,769 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

