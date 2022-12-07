Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 563.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $2,361,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

