Steven F. Smith Sells 7,900 Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $74,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,386.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

Further Reading

